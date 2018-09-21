Buhari re-appoints Amaechi as his campaign DG for 2019

00
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019 with Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary and Director General of the organisation.
Rotimi Amaechi was the Director-General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014 – 2015 election, that brought the current administration into office.
A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior special assistant to the President says the new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure, as approved by President Buhari, when due.