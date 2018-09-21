Buhari re-appoints Amaechi as his campaign DG for 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019 with Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary and Director General of the organisation.

Rotimi Amaechi was the Director-General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014 – 2015 election, that brought the current administration into office.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior special assistant to the President says the new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure, as approved by President Buhari, when due.

Share this: Tweet



