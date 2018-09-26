Home Business Buhari signs NSE demutualisation law
Buhari signs NSE demutualisation law
Buhari signs NSE demutualisation law

Image result for Buhari signs NSE demutualisation lawPresident Muhamadu Buhari has signed into law the demutualization bill that will transmute the stock market from a mutual association of exchange members to a limited liability company.

The bill will also be accountable for shareholders.

A demutualized stock market will allow the exchange become a company limited by shares, having share capital or share holders, board of directors, management that is separate and independent.

This is also subjected to rules and regulations of company operations in Nigeria.

The Managing Director Afrinvest securities, Ayodeji Ebo says this will open up NSE for more opportunities and invite investors.

 

