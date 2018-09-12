Home News Buhari submits presidential nomination form
Image result for Buhari submits presidential nomination formPresident Muhammadu Buhari wants members of the All Progressives Congress, APC to start strategising for next year’s general election.

The president who arrived the national secretariat of the party on Wednesday at about 3:45p.m, said he is seeking re-election to continue serving the people to the best of his ability.

“I am here in person among friends and colleagues to put my name forward to my party the All Progressive Congress, seeking nomination to contest the presidential election next year.

“Fellow party members I am taking this step with all humility , sense of responsibility and I am the unquestionable desire to serve the interest of all Nigerians I’m really grateful to dozens of organsiations who came together and contributed funds to purchase these forms. I assure them and the rest of Nigerians that if nominated and if elected I shall continue to serve you to the best of my ability.”

The president appealed to party members to continue to work towards the success of the party in the general election and not allow those who he said brought the country to its knee to get back there.

 

