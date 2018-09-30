Business owners lament as strike grounds seaports

The strike action embarked upon by labour unions has made worse an already bad port situation as there is a total shutdown of operations in Lagos port complex and Tin Can Island.

Business owners said the lack of activities had put a pause on their business transactions and daily operations.

After a meeting with the Federal Government ended on a deadlock, the Nigeria Labour Congress directed all its members and affiliate unions to commence nationwide warning strike on Thursday.

The unions are pushing for increase in the N18,000 minimum wage.

Freight and other businesses at the port could not be carried out as all the offices were shut and members of the Maritime Workers Union had declined to work.

The Secretary of the Road Transport Workers Employers Association of Nigeria, Haulage Section, Mr Godwin Ikeji,said that although the union was a member of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association and did not join the workers’strike, members could not go to work because the port was controlled by the MWUN, dockworkers, seamen of the Nigerian Ports Authority and couriers, who were all affiliated to the NLC.

“We are all sitting at home because no office is open. Even though the Customs office is open to attend to the customers, other offices where clearing process starts are all closed so it does not make much sense going to the port,” he said.

