Home Football CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles
CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles
Football
International
Sports
0

CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

0
0
now viewing

CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

now playing

12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier

now playing

CAF Confederation: Enyimba beats CARA Brazzaville to qualify for quarter finals

now playing

CAF approves Enyimba stadium for CARA Brazzaville's clash

now playing

CAF bans Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor

now playing

Drama as African rookies win CAF Confederation Cup ties

The confederation of African Football (CAF) governing body has appointed a Kenyan official for Saturday’s Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Pirates.

CAF appointed Kenya’s David Omweno for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles at the Stade Linte on Saturday.

Onweno was among the two arbiters suspended by Caf for three months in 2016. He was sanctioned for disallowing a legitimate goal scored by Libya in their 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Omenwo will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot, while Uganda’s Mark Ssonko will act as Assistant Referee Two.

Related Posts

12 Super Eagles arrive Victoria camp ahead of 2019 AFCON qualifier

TVCN 0

CAF Confederation: Enyimba beats CARA Brazzaville to qualify for quarter finals

TVCN 0

CAF approves Enyimba stadium for CARA Brazzaville’s clash

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies