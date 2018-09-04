CAF appoints Kenyan official for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Seychelles

The confederation of African Football (CAF) governing body has appointed a Kenyan official for Saturday’s Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Pirates.

CAF appointed Kenya’s David Omweno for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles at the Stade Linte on Saturday.

Onweno was among the two arbiters suspended by Caf for three months in 2016. He was sanctioned for disallowing a legitimate goal scored by Libya in their 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Omenwo will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot, while Uganda’s Mark Ssonko will act as Assistant Referee Two.

