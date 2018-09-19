CAF confederation cup:Rayon Sports fire warning shots at Enyimba

Head Coach of Rayon Sports, ‘Robertinho Oliveira has warned Enyimba of Aba that his players are capable of pulling surprises and eliminating the Nigerian team from the CAF Confederation Cup in Aba.

After a goalless draw in the first leg of their quarter final tie in Kigali, Enyimba host Rayon in Aba on Sunday.

Oliveira believes his side can reach the semi final ahead of the People’s Elephant.

Rayon are the first Rwandan side to qualify for the quarter-finals of a CAF club competition.

But before the Sunday match, Enyimba play Nationwide League One side Dynamite Force on Wednesday in a Federation Cup round of 32 clash in Nnewi.

Coach Usman Abdullah insists his team will not be distracted by Sunday’s CAF Confederations cup game.

