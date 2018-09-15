Home Football CAF: Enyimba ready for quarter-final clash with Rayon Sports
CAF: Enyimba ready for quarter-final clash with Rayon Sports
Image result for CAF: Enyimba ready for quarter-final clash with Rayon SportsEnyimba International arrived Kigali capital of Rwanda on Friday night ahead of Sunday’s 2018 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash with Rayon Sports.

The two-time African champions delegation arrived in Kigali 8.45pm local time (7.45pm Nigeria time) after being airborne for four hours and 10 minutes from the Murtala Muhammad International airport, Lagos .

The club Chairman Felix Anyansi led the People’s Elephant contingent consisting of the team technical crew, players, backroom staff, Abia State representatives, NFF officials and four-man media crew.

Rayon Sports will host Enyimba on Sunday in the first leg of the quarter-final fixtures at Stade de Kigali, kickoff time is 3pm Rwanda time (2pm Nigeria time).

