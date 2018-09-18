CAF, FIFA name Messrs Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege as observers

World football ruling body, FIFA has named Messrs Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege as its observers for Thursday’s elections into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee from 2018-2022.

Mudege is FIFA’s Senior Manager for Development Programmes (Africa) while Piazza is a senior official in the FIFA President’s office.

Also on Monday, the Confederation of African Football, through a letter addressed to the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and signed by CAF Secretary General, Amr Fahmy, designated a Member of its Executive Committee, Mr. Sita Sangare, as its Observer to the big event. Sangare, an Army Colonel, is also President of the Burkina Faso Football Federation.

All 44 Members of the Nigeria Football Federation Congress will cast their votes on Thursday. A number of the voters will arrive in Katsina on Tuesday.

Share this: Tweet



