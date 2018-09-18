CAF: Rohr set to release Eagles list September 30

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr is expected to roll out his next list of invitees next Sunday, September 30, as he sets plans in motion for the Africa Cup of Nations double-head battles with Libya.

The Eagles are billed to host the Libyans on October 10 in Kaduna, before heading out the next day for the second leg billed to hold on October 13, at a new venue now in Tunisia.

Ahead of both matches, Rohr is now scheduled to release names of the invited players for the two weeks before the first leg, with his players expected in camp on the 7th of October, which would be only three days before the match.

Rohr has agreed with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna to host the match, ahead of which he said he will to continue to monitor his players with their various clubs to ascertain their fitness levels.

