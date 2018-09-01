Home America California university Gynecologist agrees to license suspension
California university Gynecologist agrees to license suspension
America
International
0

California university Gynecologist agrees to license suspension

0
0
now viewing

California university Gynecologist agrees to license suspension

Image result for California university Gynecologist agrees to license suspensionA University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students has agreed to an interim suspension of his medical license, as he deals with a police investigation and mounting lawsuits.

George Tyndall reached an agreement this week with the board prohibiting him from practicing medicine until it makes a final decision on the status of his license.

State investigators have been probing Tyndall’s treatment of young women at USC’s student health clinic since May.

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who represents some of Tyndall’s accusers, praised the decision of the Medical Board of California.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies