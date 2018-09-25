Cape Cobras, Wayne Parnell Part Ways with immediate effect

The Cape Cobras and former Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell , who recently signed a three-year Kolpak deal with Worcestershire, have parted ways with immediate effect, bringing to a close a relatively successful period for Parnell in Cape Town over the past three years.

Parnell signed a three-year Kolpak deal with the English county, effectively bringing an end to his international career, which consisted of 65 One Day Internationals, 40 T20 Internationals and six Tests.

chief executive officer of the Cape Cobras, Nabeal Dien said via a press statement on Tuesday.

“The board of the Cape Cobras unanimously decided to discontinue Parnell’s Cobras contract”

“It was a tough decision, as he was a senior and successful member of the Cobras squad in the past, winning four awards at the Cobras Player Awards in 2015/2016. He was voted Player of the Year at that awards ceremony.

“But his decision to sign Kolpak and also to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League has made him available for the Cape Cobras for a very limited period, while he would also not be available for international selection in future,” said Dien. “We pride ourselves in being a conveyor belt for international South African players and it’s part and parcel of our mandate.”

Corrie van Zyl, general manager cricket of CSA, added: “Every franchise is entitled to select two Kolpak players in their playing eleven, but those Kolpak players must be paid from the franchise’s own funds, and therefore it is really up to the franchises to determine the value of that player to their team.

“We are concerned about the amount of players who have signed a Kolpak agreement, which makes them unavailable for national selection. Although the experience of the Kolpak players is valuable, CSA needs to ensure that those players, who are still committed to playing for the Proteas in the future, are afforded the opportunities to develop.

“Every player who turns Kolpak, is one less that can be eligible for the South African team and therefore CSA needs to look at ways to protect itself against the loss of experienced and younger players,” Van Zyl adds.

“Our mandate is to produce players at domestic level who will represent South Africa.

Share this: Tweet



