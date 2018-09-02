Car bomb destroys local govt office

A suicide car bomb has struck a local government office in Mogadishu, destroying the building and a school opposite.

Visuals shared show smoke and as well as debris in the aftermath of the blast.

Based on reports, Ambulances have taken the casualties to hospitals as people search through the rubble for survivors.

Somalia has been convulsed by lawlessness and violence since 1991.

Islamist group Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

Share this: Tweet



