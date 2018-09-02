Home News Africa Car bomb destroys local govt office
Car bomb destroys local govt office
Image result for Car bomb destroys local govt officeA suicide car bomb has struck a local government office in Mogadishu, destroying the building and a school opposite.

Visuals shared show smoke and as well as debris in the aftermath of the blast.

Based on reports, Ambulances have taken the casualties to hospitals as people search through the rubble for survivors.

Somalia has been convulsed by lawlessness and violence since 1991.

Islamist group Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

