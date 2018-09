The Central Bank of Nigeria has debited the accounts of three banks to the tune of N5.61bn. The amount is the fines imposed on them last week for alleged illegal repatriation of funds.

The four banks are Standard Chartered Bank N2.47bn, Stanbic IBTC Nigeria N1.88bn, Citibank Nigeria N1.265bn and Diamond Bank Plc N250m.

Stanbic IBTC has confirmed the deduction of N1.88bn from it subsidiary account with the CBN.

Share this: Tweet