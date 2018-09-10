Home Business CBN to auction N1.2tr treasury bills in Q4
CBN to auction N1.2tr treasury bills in Q4
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN to auction N1.2tr treasury bills in Q4

0
0
now viewing

CBN to auction N1.2tr treasury bills in Q4

now playing

CBN injects $210m into Forex market

now playing

CBN orders bank to give loans to farmers, manufacturers at 9%

now playing

CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal

now playing

CBN to boost economy through sustainable devt

now playing

CBN reports straight decline in External Reserve

Image result for CBN to auction treasury bills worth N1.2trThe Central Bank of Nigeria is to auction treasury bills worth N1.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of this year. The apex bank stated this in its Nigerian Treasury Bills Issue programme.

According to the banking sector regulator, 91-day bills worth N62.61 billion would be auctioned during the period, while for the 182-day bills, a total of N148.67 billion will be issued.

The central bank usually sell treasury bills twice a month to help the government fund its budget deficit, mop up excess liquidity in the system.

Related Posts

CBN injects $210m into Forex market

TVCN 1

CBN orders bank to give loans to farmers, manufacturers at 9%

TVCN 0

CBN meets manufacturers over $2.5bn deal

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies