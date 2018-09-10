CBN to auction N1.2tr treasury bills in Q4

The Central Bank of Nigeria is to auction treasury bills worth N1.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of this year. The apex bank stated this in its Nigerian Treasury Bills Issue programme.

According to the banking sector regulator, 91-day bills worth N62.61 billion would be auctioned during the period, while for the 182-day bills, a total of N148.67 billion will be issued.

The central bank usually sell treasury bills twice a month to help the government fund its budget deficit, mop up excess liquidity in the system.

