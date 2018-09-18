Home Business CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation
CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation

0
0
now viewing

CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation

now playing

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

now playing

CBN slams 4 banks N5.87bn over foreign exchange illegal deals

now playing

Loans for manufacturing, agric, other sectors at 9% - CBN

now playing

CBN to auction Yuan

now playing

CBN initiatives facilitate over 375 million dollars across value chain

Image result for CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulationThe Central Bank of Nigeria has stepped up the campaign to rid the country of dirty notes. The apex bank hopes to make this happen by releasing more lower denominations.

The lower denominations approved by the management of CBN for the disbursement into some markets include N200, N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5.

Direct disbursements of the notes to marketers, merchants, shopping malls, supermarkets, tollgates will be undertaken by agents of the Central Bank.

The Director, Currency Operations Department, Priscilla Eleje, said in Lagos, that during the sensitisation programme, traders at various markets would be entitled to N5,000 worth of the lower denominations weekly.

Related Posts

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

TVCN 0

CBN slams 4 banks N5.87bn over foreign exchange illegal deals

TVCN 0

Loans for manufacturing, agric, other sectors at 9% – CBN

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies