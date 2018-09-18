CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria has stepped up the campaign to rid the country of dirty notes. The apex bank hopes to make this happen by releasing more lower denominations.

The lower denominations approved by the management of CBN for the disbursement into some markets include N200, N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5.

Direct disbursements of the notes to marketers, merchants, shopping malls, supermarkets, tollgates will be undertaken by agents of the Central Bank.

The Director, Currency Operations Department, Priscilla Eleje, said in Lagos, that during the sensitisation programme, traders at various markets would be entitled to N5,000 worth of the lower denominations weekly.

Share this: Tweet



