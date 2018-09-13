CBWN advocates for more rural women farmers

Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Commonwealth Business Women Nigeria, Afoma Adigwe has called on traditional rulers in various states to encourage more rural women and youths’ participation in farming.

The appeal was made at a press briefing hosted by the organization to sensitize the public on the activities carried out by CBWN as it prepares for the Commonwealth African Forum to be held in Canada later this year.

Adigwe stressed the important role to be played by agriculture industry in the future of the country and wants rural women to see farming as a business venture for self reliance.

