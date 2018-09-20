Charity match: Kanu to play in London with other football legends

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu will play in London for charity to raise money for his heart foundation.

Kanu who is now retired has organised the charity match on Sunday, September 30 at The Hive Stadium London.

The event is called ‘The Kanu Cup’ and proceeds from the game will go to the Kanu Heart Foundation which provides heart operations for less privileged children across Africa.

The encounter will see football lovers witness Kanu take to the pitch again alongside some of his former teammates such as Sol Campbell, Lauren and Robert Pirès who have been pencilled down for the game.

