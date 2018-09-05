Home Sports Arrizabalaga settle in perfectly as Chelsea’s perfect start helps
Arrizabalaga settle in perfectly as Chelsea’s perfect start helps
Sports
0

Arrizabalaga settle in perfectly as Chelsea’s perfect start helps

0
0
now viewing

Arrizabalaga settle in perfectly as Chelsea’s perfect start helps

now playing

2019 Presidency: 'PACT' chooses consensus candidate

now playing

Nigerians tired of Saraki's retrogressive politics, deserve no more - APC

now playing

China's engagement with Africa, a win-win situation - IMF

now playing

Automatic ticket for Gov Ortom was rejected by Benue PDP guber aspirant

now playing

Borno declares outbreak of cholera in the state

Chelsea’s convincing start to the Premier League campaign has helped new goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga settle in to life at Stamford Bridge, following his world record transfer, the 23-year-old has said.

Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros (£72.10 million) last month and the Spaniard has kept two clean sheets in the side’s four-game winning streak to start the season.

“I’m getting used to my new life: a new city, new team, but it’s been positive because when things start well on the pitch, it makes everything easier.

Arrizabalaga, who was called up to the Spain squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and England, said moving to London as Thibaut Courtois’ replacement had felt like the right move.

“I’m happy to take this step, I want to enjoy it… I have felt valued. In the last few years, a lot of Spaniards have done important things here and that’s good for those of us to arrive most recently,” Arrizabalaga told Spanish paper AS.

Source: http://guardian.ng/category/sport/

Related Posts

2019 Presidency: ‘PACT’ chooses consensus candidate

TVCN 0

Nigerians tired of Saraki’s retrogressive politics, deserve no more – APC

TVCN 0

China’s engagement with Africa, a win-win situation – IMF

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies