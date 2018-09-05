Arrizabalaga settle in perfectly as Chelsea’s perfect start helps

Chelsea’s convincing start to the Premier League campaign has helped new goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga settle in to life at Stamford Bridge, following his world record transfer, the 23-year-old has said.

Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros (£72.10 million) last month and the Spaniard has kept two clean sheets in the side’s four-game winning streak to start the season.

“I’m getting used to my new life: a new city, new team, but it’s been positive because when things start well on the pitch, it makes everything easier.

Arrizabalaga, who was called up to the Spain squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and England, said moving to London as Thibaut Courtois’ replacement had felt like the right move.

“I’m happy to take this step, I want to enjoy it… I have felt valued. In the last few years, a lot of Spaniards have done important things here and that’s good for those of us to arrive most recently,” Arrizabalaga told Spanish paper AS.

