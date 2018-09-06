Home International China confirms Kenya’s apology over detained CGTN’s Journalist
China said Kenya has apologised for “improper law enforcement” after police in Nairobi briefly arrested its journalists Kenyan police had taken away several reporters and staff of the China Global Television Network during a sweep of illegal workers.

The Chinese embassy immediately complained to the Kenyan government and all the personnel were released on the same day.

The incident occured just days after Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, attended the FOCAC summit in China.

