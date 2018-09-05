China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit

He said that Nigeria is an important cooperation partner of China and he highly valued the China-Nigeria relations, which are in the best period ever.

China and Nigeria signed bilateral agreements after the meeting between the two leaders.

The All Progressives Congress will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices for next year’s general election, on Wednesday

It has fixed the presidential nomination form at 40 million Naira and Expression of Interest form at 5 million Naira.

Aspirants for state governorship will have to pay 22.5 million Naira for nomination forms, and 2.5 million Naira for expression of interest.

As for the Senate, the nomination form costs 7 million Naira while the expression of interest costs 1 million.

Nomination for the House of Representatives cost 3.5 million Naira and the expression of interest form, 350, 000 Naira.

