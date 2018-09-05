Home Business China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit
China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit
Business
International
World News
0

China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit

0
0
now viewing

China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit

now playing

China's engagement with Africa, a win-win situation - IMF

now playing

We are helping Africa develop, not accumulate debt - Chinese Envoy

now playing

China reports new African swine fever case as virus spreads

now playing

France, UK, Germany & US forge new alliances with Nigeria and other African countries.

now playing

Nigeria, Germany sign MoUs on agriculture, commerce

China, Nigeria sign bilateral agreement after 2018 Beijing summit

 

He said that Nigeria is an important cooperation partner of China and he highly valued the China-Nigeria relations, which are in the best period ever.

China and Nigeria signed bilateral agreements after the meeting between the two leaders.

The All Progressives Congress will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices for next year’s general election, on Wednesday

It has fixed the presidential nomination form at 40 million Naira and Expression of Interest form at 5 million Naira.

Aspirants for state governorship will have to pay 22.5 million Naira for nomination forms, and 2.5 million Naira for expression of interest.

As for the Senate, the nomination form costs 7 million Naira while the expression of interest costs 1 million.

Nomination for the House of Representatives cost 3.5 million Naira and the expression of interest form, 350, 000 Naira.

Related Posts

China’s engagement with Africa, a win-win situation – IMF

TVCN 0

We are helping Africa develop, not accumulate debt – Chinese Envoy

TVCN 0

China reports new African swine fever case as virus spreads

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies