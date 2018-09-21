Home Health Cholera outbreak: Yobe confirms new cases with 61 deaths
Image result for Cholera outbreak: Yobe confirms new cases with 61 deathsYobe State government has declared cholera outbreak after confirming fresh cases with 61 deaths and 50 others still on admission in hospitals across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Kawuwa says 906 cases are recorded in six local government areas of the state: Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune, Potiskum and Nangere in two months.

Kawuwa said the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Abuja were authenticating the causes of the outbreak.

