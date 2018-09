A clergyman has advised Nigerians to reject and vote out any politician that changes parties as it is not always done in the interest of the people. An elder of Evangelical Church Winning All, Igbaja, Kwara state, David Olayemi gave the advice while addressing journalists on the state of the nation.

He challenged the people to force politicians to do the right thing by voting them out if they did not perform as it will correct what he termed crazy behaviours of politicians.

