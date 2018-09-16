Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

A non-governmental Organization, YIAGA wants the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Orientation Agency to invest more in voter education to reduce the growing trend of voter inducement.

The group calls on political actors to act within the ambits of the law and promote a positive political culture that would enhance democracy.

According to the NGO, 69 people have been trained on election observation and would be deployed to all the 30 local governments areas of osun state during the election.

YIAGA is also happy about involvement of youths, women including persons with disability in the ongoing campaign in the state.

