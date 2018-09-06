Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Adamawa APC congresses

A Yola High Court has dismissed a suit filed by acclaimed All Progressives factional executive in Adamawa state challenging the conduct of the party’s ward, council and state congresses.

In his ruling presiding judge Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri ruled that the plaintiffs, failed to observe necessary guidelines for the congresses, particularly their failure to return their nomination forms to the party and could, therefore, not claim to be denied participation in the congresses.

The plaintiffs, led by Mr Dimas Ezra and three others went to court, seeking a declaration that the party’s congresses never held in the state.

Joined in the suit are the APC and the newly-elected state executive of the party in the state.

Reacting to the judgment, one of the plaintiffs, Alhaji Usman Ibrahim said they would consult with their counsel with a view to appealing the judgment.

Also commenting, the Adamawa State Publicity Secretary of APC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, who said he was happy with the judgment, urged members to keep aside grievances and unite to face the upcoming general elections.

