illegal detention: Court orders Govt. to pay N10.5m in damages to Bayelsa journalist

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered Department of State services to pay N10.5 million in damages to Bayelsa based Journalist, Jones Abiri.

Presiding judge justice Dimgba said that the federal government should have filled a suit against the defendant and asked the court to refuse him bail, so the court will use its discretion in determining whether Mr Abiri should be granted bail or not.

Abiri was arrested in August 2016 and detained for two years until his lawyers, led by human rights activist, Femi Falana filed a fundamental suit against the Federal government.

Share this: Tweet



