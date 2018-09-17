Home News Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri
Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri
News
Nigeria
0

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

0
0
now viewing

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

now playing

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

now playing

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

now playing

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

now playing

Nigeria beat Ghana to qualify for 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations

now playing

Air Force bombs Boko Haram convoy in Gudumbali

Image result for Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones AbiriA magistrate court in Abuja on Monday struck out the suit against journalist Jones Abiri, describing his detention as a criminal intimidation.

This was following an application brought by Abiri’s lawyer, Samuel Ogala, that the court transfer Mr Abiri’s trial to Bayelsa, since that was where he was arrested. Abiri is being tried over allegations that he was linked to armed militancy in the Niger Delta.

The federal government had arraigned him before a magistrate court in Abuja. Before the arraignment, he had been detained by the State Security Service (SSS) for two years without trial.

Abiri, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Weekly Source Newspaper, was granted bail after he was charged to court following public outcry. His release came after the court reviewed his bail conditions.

He was released on August 15 after meeting his bail conditions.

 

Related Posts

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

TVCN 0

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

TVCN 0

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies