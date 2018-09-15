Home News Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention
Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention
Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention

Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention

NYSC DG asks governors to pay Corps members' allowance

Osun APC gov candidate, Oyetola donates drugs to NYSC

Osinbajo laments death of nine Youth Corps members

Masari assures Corp members of adequate security

2019 Election: Stakeholders call for reorientation of corps members

Image result for UNIPORTA state high court in Rivers state is set to give judgment in the case involving some undergraduates and the University of Port Harcourt. The students had dragged the university management to court for allegedly withholding their certificates unlawfully.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that in July 2018, some students of the University of Port Harcourt approached the Federal High Court seeking to determine if the school’s management was right to withhold their certificates due to late payment of tuition fees.

Many of them,prospective graduates since the 2015/2016 academic year, were compelled to pay additional fees for extra sessions as penalty. After several hearings, the court is now expected to deliver judgment soon.

Counsels in the matter may have closed their cases before the presiding Judge, but outside the courtroom, the argument continues.

The litigants are also demanding for immediate mobilization for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.  But for now parties in the suit can only wait for the judgment that would ultimately decide the fate of 1227 students.

