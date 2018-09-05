Home Featured Cristiano Ronaldo Earns Three Times more than all Serie A players
Cristiano Ronaldo Earns Three Times more than all Serie A players
Cristiano Ronaldo is paid handsomely at Juventus – this is obvious commercially speaking. But a new report has revealed just how much. According to a report in Tuttosport, the Portuguese star is paid more than three times the amount of any other player in Serie A.
Since arriving in Turin for £88 million from Real Madrid over the summer, the forward has yet to find the back of the net. He has, though, pocketed an unbelievable amount of money already as part of a £28m per season four-year deal. The five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner reportedly earns a staggering three times more than the second-highest paid player in the league, Gonzalo Higuain.

Sources: https://www.vanguardngr.com

