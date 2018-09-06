Home Business Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina
Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina
Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina

Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina

Image result for Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, KatsinaNigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command has intercepted no less than 2000 bags of rice, 1000 bags of sugar and 500 kegs of groundnut oil in a tip off within Kano and Katsina States.

The Customs say the move is in line with the Federal Government’s directive of dealing with smuggling of rice through illegal routes in the country.

Kano/Jigawa Area Command Comptroller of Customs, Ahmed Nasir says the command will soon go after kingpins in charge of the smuggling of banned products.

The Kano Customs boss urged miscreants who engage in the criminal act to desist for whoever is found wanting would be dealt with according to the law.

