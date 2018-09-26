Customs strike force display confiscated contraband

National Coordinator of the newly formed Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized Smuggled items worth more than N22m (Twenty million naira) within one Month in Katsina state.

Confiscated items include one thousand two hundred bags of foreign Rice and One Hundred and Eighteen Bales of used clothes, Cooking Oil, Cartoons of Spaghetti and Bags of Sugar.

The Strike Force says its Officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service face challenges while discharging their

legitimate duties.

