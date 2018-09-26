Home Business Customs strike force display confiscated contraband
Customs strike force display confiscated contraband
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Customs strike force display confiscated contraband

0
0
now viewing

Customs strike force display confiscated contraband

now playing

Customs strike force seizes 11 truckload of rice, contraband

now playing

Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina

now playing

Customs impounds millions of smuggled litres of fuel

now playing

Apapa Port records N57bn export in seven months

now playing

Customs strike force impounds 3,000 bags of smuggled rice

Image result for Customs strike force display confiscated contrabandNational Coordinator of the newly formed Strike Force of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized Smuggled items worth more than N22m (Twenty million naira) within one Month in Katsina state.

Confiscated items include one thousand two hundred bags of foreign Rice and One Hundred and Eighteen Bales of used clothes, Cooking Oil, Cartoons of Spaghetti and Bags of Sugar.

The Strike Force says its Officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service face challenges while discharging their
legitimate duties.

Related Posts

Customs strike force seizes 11 truckload of rice, contraband

TVCN 0

Customs seizes contraband products within Kano, Katsina

TVCN 0

Customs impounds millions of smuggled litres of fuel

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies