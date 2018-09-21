Customs strike force seizes 11 truckload of rice, contraband

The Strike Force Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized 11 truck-load of smuggled foreign parboiled rice in the South West.

The service also intercepted other contraband goods valued at more than N400,m (four hundred million naira).

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that he special strike force unit had in the last three months intercepted contraband, smuggled into the country through neighboring countries worth billions of naira.

The National Coordinator of the unit, Abdullahi Kirawa made the disclosure while showcasing the latest seizures, which he said were based on credible intelligence gathered by the Customs Intelligence Unit .

He stated that the Strike Force team within one month, impounded thousands of bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, hundreds of bales of second hand clothing, unprocessed wood, and vehicles of different brands smuggled into the country through the land borders.

The strike force coordinator added that a synergy has been formed with other security agencies in order to track and tackle smuggling activities around the borders areas.

The Strike Force is an ad-hoc unit set-up by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service to complement the activities of the border commands and the Federal Operations Unit to suppress smuggling in the country.

