Home News Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in Bayelsa
Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in Bayelsa
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in Bayelsa

0
0
now viewing

Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in Bayelsa

now playing

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

now playing

2019: Dankwambo pledges to transform Nigeria if elected

now playing

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party's Presidential candidate

now playing

Tambuwal inaugurates road in Gombe

now playing

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

Image result for Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in BayelsaBayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson had a clear message to PDP presidential aspirants Ibrahim Dankwambo and Aminu Tambuwal who were in Yenagoa to woo delegates.Address age-long injustices and threats to environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, if you want Ijaw votes.

Our Correspondent reports that Gombe state governor and PDP Presidential aspirant Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo,

was the first to arrive the Bayelsa State Government House And he got the message of restructuring from the Bayelsa State Governor.

Dankwambo also met delegates at the PDP secretariat.

Next came Sokoto Governor and another PDP Presidential aspirant Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. The Bayelsa PDP delegates also had an interactive session with Aminu Tambuwal.

Related Posts

2019: Tambuwal confident of winning PDP presidential primaries

TVCN 1

2019: Dankwambo pledges to transform Nigeria if elected

TVCN 0

Kano PDP endorses Dankwambo as party’s Presidential candidate

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies