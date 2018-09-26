Dankwambo, Tambuwal woo delegates in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson had a clear message to PDP presidential aspirants Ibrahim Dankwambo and Aminu Tambuwal who were in Yenagoa to woo delegates.Address age-long injustices and threats to environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, if you want Ijaw votes.

Our Correspondent reports that Gombe state governor and PDP Presidential aspirant Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo,

was the first to arrive the Bayelsa State Government House And he got the message of restructuring from the Bayelsa State Governor.

Dankwambo also met delegates at the PDP secretariat.

Next came Sokoto Governor and another PDP Presidential aspirant Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. The Bayelsa PDP delegates also had an interactive session with Aminu Tambuwal.

