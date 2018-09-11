Home News Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura
Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura
Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura

Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura

Image result for Lafia fire Update: Al-Makura confirms nine persons dead, 36 injuredNasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura has confirmed nine persons dead in the gas explosion that occurred at Monaco Gas Station in Lafia.

The governor made the statement when he visited victims of the fire incident at the Dalhatu Afraf Specialist Hospital.

ALSO READ: Gas tanker explosion in Lafia

He disclosed that some of the victims sustained about 60 percent burns and have been taken to a trauma center.

Al Makura assured of the state government’s readiness to fly most of the victims abroad to ensure that they get the best medical treatment.

