Death toll in Lafia gas explosion now nine, says Al-Makura

Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura has confirmed nine persons dead in the gas explosion that occurred at Monaco Gas Station in Lafia.

The governor made the statement when he visited victims of the fire incident at the Dalhatu Afraf Specialist Hospital.

He disclosed that some of the victims sustained about 60 percent burns and have been taken to a trauma center.

Al Makura assured of the state government’s readiness to fly most of the victims abroad to ensure that they get the best medical treatment.

