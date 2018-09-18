Death toll in Numan attacks rises to 27

The death toll in last Thursday’s attacks on four villages in Numan local government area of Adamawa state, by suspected herdsmen, has risen to 27. Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that residents of Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga and Bukuto villages of Numan local government, Adamawa State have fled their ancestral homes following Thursday’s attack by suspected killer herdsmen.

They accuse security agencies of doing nothing to prevent the attack, even though they got information of the impending violence and informed the relevant authorities.

The state government and the lawmaker representing Numan constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, say they’re disturbed by the ceaseless attacks on their people.

Numan has come under persistent and unchecked attacks in the last one year, from killer herders, leading to the deaths of hundreds.

