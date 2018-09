Leader of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, a legacy party in the merger of the All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto have dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dahiru Yusuf Yabo led the defunct CPC executives in the 23 local government areas to the PDP.

Yabo said he dumped the APC because Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship as a result of the anti-people policies of the Buhari-led administration.

