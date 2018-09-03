Deji Jakande declares intention to contest as Reps member

Deji Jakande, a son of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande has officially declared to contest as the lawmaker for Mushin Constituency One in the House of Representatives.In the company of his supporters, Jakande visited his father for endorsement and blessings. There he said he is determined to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of Mushin.

He was also received by members of the Mandate group of the All Progressives Congress who endorsed him as their candidate.

Share this: Tweet



