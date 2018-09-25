Dickson signs Bayelsa Medical University bill into law

Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson said the Bayelsa Corporate Social Responsibility Bill Compels all companies operating in the State to pay a percentage from its budget to the State. The gpvernor made this position clear while signing the bill into law alongside the medical University and the New Yenagoa City Development Agency bills into law.

Shell Petroleum Development Company’s operations commenced in Bayelsa since 1956 paving the way for other International Oil Companies.

Banks and other thrift companies also operate in the State with little or no corporate social responsibility commitment to it growth.

The signing of the corporate Social Responsibility Bill into law however, seeks to address that. This is the 500 – Bed Hospital at the Imgbi Road area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

The medical facility will be upgraded to a University by the strength of a legal framework titled the Medical University Bill 2018 signed into law by Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa Governor also signed the New Yenagoa City Development Agency Bill 2018 into law.

