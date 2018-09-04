Donald Duke dumps PDP, declares for presidency under SDP

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has declared his intention to run for presidency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Received by the party’s Deputy national chairman, and other leaders of the party, Duke said he quit the PDP, because it has derailed from it’s original values.

Duke told newsmen that he has officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the Social Democratic Party

(SDP).

Duke’s tenure in Cross River is remembered by many Nigerians for massive projects like the Tinapa resort and the Obudu cattle ranch, both of which have been mired in controversy since his exit.

