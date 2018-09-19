Home Business Double One Plc rewards commitment, calls for deregulation
Double One Plc rewards commitment, calls for deregulation
The managing director of Double One Plc, Tunji Oyebanji says the Nigerian government needs to fully deregulate the down stream of the oil and gas sector to promote investment.

The chief executive of one of Nigeria’s leading international oil companies believes this will help it capture a large market share.

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is bedeviled with series of challenges which has affected the pace of investments into the industry.

This gathering of automobile technicians, motorists and dealers of lubricants is another opportunity to show appreciation for customers’ commitment.

The Managing director of Double One used the opportunity to harp on the need for government to fully deregulate the down stream sector of the oil industry.

Oyebanji says a partnership with the Nigerian independent Petroleum Company NIPCO, has led to major improvements in technology, that in turn have led to the overhauling of lube oil blending plant LOBP.

He later spoke on the benefits of adopting liquefied natural gas in place of firewood and other energy sources.

Beneficiaries agree that this gesture will go a long way in supporting their businesses in diverse ways while contributing immensely to their financial well being.

