DSS urges workers to maintain healthy lifestyle

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday Sept. 26th, 2018 in Kano advised its workers to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their overall well being.

The Director-General of the service, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, who was represented by Alhaji Amino Cindo, a Director in the service gave the advice during the 2018 DSS Health Summit at Coronation Hall, the Government House, Kano.

The theme of the summit was “Achieving a Healthy Productive Workforce: Positive Health Seeking Behaviour and Healthy Life Expectancy.’’

Bichi said the theme was deliberately chosen to draw the attention of the service to the need for the personnel to be conscious of their health status

“The theme of the summit is apt because health experts have established a nexus between an individual’s physical, mental and social wellbeing to optimal productivity at the workplace.

“It is against this background that the service approved compulsory Annual General Medical Check-up for personnel to appear physically before the medical units of their respective commands,’’ he said

He, however, noted that him, traditional, cultural and religious practice influenced the choices people made regarding their health challenges.

Bichi also said that the decline in the quality of health care services across the country was also noted as being partly responsible for the nonchalance attitude of some personnel toward seeking medical attention in designated health facilities.

Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna urged the participants to deliberate on issues that would strengthen the health care ‎system and ultimately improve the health of the society in general.

He said that the country was in dire need of a healthy and competent workforce that could compete in the global economy.

“The vision of this administration in healthcare is to see that Kano state attains its maximum potential, “ he said.

The governor said it was also the mission of the state government that, the people of the state would access the best facilities available, not only in Nigeria but anywhere in the world.

Ganduje said that the state government had upgraded, renovated and equipped 300 primary health facilities across the 44 local government areas to make basic health care accessible, available and affordable.

