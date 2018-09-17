D’Tigers coach upbeat ahead of global showpiece in China

Coach of Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers, Alex Nwora said his boys are focused on the FIBA world cup after beating all contenders at the 2019 African Qualifiers in Lagos.

Nigeria defeated all 8 teams in the competition starting with the first window in 2017 where they topped Group F having powerhouses Senegal and Central Africa Republic.

Mali, Rwanda and Ivory Coast are also contenders for the two tickets to the World Cup in China next year.

D’Tigers crushed CAR 114-69 at the National Stadium in Lagos to register one of the biggest scores so far in the 2nd round of the qualification series.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in China from August 31st to September 15.

Share this: Tweet



