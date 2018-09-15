D’Tigress arrive in Spain for 2018 Fiba World cup

Nigeria women basketball team ,D’tigress departed the country on Friday evening for Spain venue of the 2018 Fiba World cup.

TVC News gathered that 11 players and two officials travelled from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport to Turkey before connecting a flight to Spain. Head Coach, Hughley Otis and two other players are expected to depart the country for spain this weekend.

Meanwhile,Spain based player Sarah Ogoke said the second phase of the Team’s camp in Nigeria has toughened them for the World cup.

Share this: Tweet



