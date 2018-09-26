D’Tigress beat Greece, play USA in quarter finals

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face the United states in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain.

The Nigerian ladies secured a quarter-final spot after edging Greece 57 to 56 points in the quarter final qualifiers on Wednesday evening.

The team started off on a slow note drawing the first quarter 15 to 15 points. They improved in the second quarter to record a 16 to 11 points margin against the Greeks.

Nigeria finished the third quarter 17 to 11 points and held on for a nervy win after losing the final quarter 19 to 9 points.

