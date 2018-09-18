Eaglets set to tour Jordan, Quarter before tournament in Tanzania

Golden Eaglets are set to get tours of Jordan and Qatar before heading out for the 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania, for which they qualified last Saturday in Niamey, Niger Republic.

This much was disclosed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Melvin Amaju Pinnick, in the wake of the Eaglets’ 3-1 penalties’ shootout victory against Ghana in the Arica U17 Cup of Nations zonal qualifiers, following a 1-1 draw at regulation time.

After picking the sole ticket from the West Africa B-zone, Pinnick said the Eaglets will get adequate preparations, so that they can win the tournament in Tanzania next year.

Pinnick added that the federation was pleased with the exploit of the team during the zonal qualifiers in Niger Republic, despite losing major players to MRI test and starting with a 3-2 loss against Burkina Faso in their first match.

