Edwin Clark accepts Police apology over raid of Abuja residence

Elder Statesman, Edwin Clark is doubtful that the Inspector-General of police was ignorant of the search of his home by four officers, as claimed by the force spokesman.

Elder Statesman disclosed this when he received visitors at his home in Abuja. They came to show their solidarity with the Niger Delta leader and to condemn the police search of his house on suspicions that arms were being stockpiled.

The former Federal Commissioner stressed that he has accepted the apology of the police as nothing incriminating was found in his house. But he doubts the Inspector General of Police was ignorant of the search as claimed by the police spokesman.

But the police spokesman said the team of 4 led by one Assistant Superintendent of Police failed to follow due process in executing the search warrant on the premises of the Elder Statesman.

He said that the police team should have first carried out some surveillance before searching the premises, a situation which has now put them up for punishment. But the police team that executed the warrant will not be facing punishment alone.

Share this: Tweet



