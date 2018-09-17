Home News EFCC keeps an eagle eye on Fayose
Image result for EFCC keeps eagle's eye on FayoseA leaked memo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC shows Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose may be barred from traveling out of Nigeria when he leaves office.

His tenure ends next month but the EFCC has already written the Nigeria Customs Service to demand Fayose’s urgent placement on a criminal watch list.

In the memo obtained by a reputable newspaper, the anti-graft agency said Fayose poses a flight risk and may leave the country via land borders, airports or seaports.

The EFCC said Fayose is under probe for conspiracy, abuse of office, official corruption, theft and money laundering.

 

