Egypt orders confiscation of Muslim Brotherhood Assets
Egypt orders confiscation of Muslim Brotherhood Assets

Egypt orders confiscation of Muslim Brotherhood Assets

The Egyptian state committee tasked with confiscating and managing the funds and assets of members of the Muslim Brotherhood group has ordered the confiscation of money, assets and companies owned by leaders of the outlawed group.

The assets include those owned by ousted president Mohamed Morsi, head of the Brotherhood Mohamed Badie and his deputy Khayrat El Shater.

The three Brotherhood leaders are serving long term jail sentences for inciting violence and terrorism.

The latest committee decision has hit the economic and financial powers of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

