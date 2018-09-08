Home International Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in
Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

Egypt has sentenced 75 people to death, including prominent Islamist leaders, over a 2013 pro-Muslim Brotherhood sit-in which ended with the killing of hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said on Saturday.

Others being tried in the case, including Brotherhood spiritual leader Mohamed Badie, were handed life sentences.

Those sentenced to death by hanging include senior Brotherhood leaders Essam al-Erian and Mohamed Beltagi and prominent Islamist preacher Safwat Higazi, the sources said.

