Home Business Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumers
Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumers
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumers

0
0
now viewing

Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumers

now playing

Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs

now playing

DISCOS assure Nigerians of improved power supply

now playing

DISCOs call for support from consumers

Image result for Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumersArrow heads of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company has reaffirmed commitment to providing meters and steady power supply to electricity consumers.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with residents of Mushin and its environs, management of the distribution company stressed that the platform was to identify challenges faced by customers and proffer lasting solutions to them.

For the residents, power supply and response from the distribution companies have improved but they say providing prepaid meters will further smoothing the existing relationship.

Related Posts

Energy theft bad for business, say DISCOs

TVCN 0

DISCOS assure Nigerians of improved power supply

TVCN 0

DISCOs call for support from consumers

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies