Eko DISCO seeks cooperation from electricity consumers

Arrow heads of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company has reaffirmed commitment to providing meters and steady power supply to electricity consumers.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with residents of Mushin and its environs, management of the distribution company stressed that the platform was to identify challenges faced by customers and proffer lasting solutions to them.

For the residents, power supply and response from the distribution companies have improved but they say providing prepaid meters will further smoothing the existing relationship.

