Home Football Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles
Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles
Football
Sports
0

Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles

0
0
now viewing

Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles

now playing

Super Eagles to lodge at Savoy Hotel Resort ahead Seychelles clash

now playing

Uzoho joins Elche FC on loan

now playing

Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to play Seychelles on Sept 8

now playing

Rohr calls for permanent stadium for Super Eagles

now playing

Federal Poly Ekowe Senior Staff demand 100% payment to avert strike

Image result for wILLIAM EkongUdinese defender William Ekong has revealed he will not be fulfilled till he wins a major trophy with the Super Eagles.

Ekong, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but want to win a major honour with the Eagles

Nigeria will battle South Africa, Libya and Seychelles for two slots to next year’s AFCON.

The Eagles fell 2-0 to South Africa in 2017, while Libya thrashed Seychelles 5-1.

Nigeria will play Seychelles September 8 before they face Libya in back-to-back
games in October.

Fashanu  tips Eagles for victory

Meanwhile, former England football star, John Fashanu has predicted victory for Nigeria away to Seychelles in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Although the Super Eagles are playing away, Fashanu said they have no choice but to grab all three points in order to put their AFCON 2019 hope back on course.

The Eagles lost their opening AFCON qualifier to South Africa 2-0 at home, and Fashanu admits they have to win in Victoria on Saturday afternoon to get back into reckoning.

Related Posts

Super Eagles to lodge at Savoy Hotel Resort ahead Seychelles clash

TVCN 0

Uzoho joins Elche FC on loan

TVCN 0

Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria to play Seychelles on Sept 8

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies