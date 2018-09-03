Ekong eyes trophy with Super Eagles

Udinese defender William Ekong has revealed he will not be fulfilled till he wins a major trophy with the Super Eagles.

Ekong, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but want to win a major honour with the Eagles

Nigeria will battle South Africa, Libya and Seychelles for two slots to next year’s AFCON.

The Eagles fell 2-0 to South Africa in 2017, while Libya thrashed Seychelles 5-1.

Nigeria will play Seychelles September 8 before they face Libya in back-to-back

games in October.

Fashanu tips Eagles for victory

Meanwhile, former England football star, John Fashanu has predicted victory for Nigeria away to Seychelles in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Although the Super Eagles are playing away, Fashanu said they have no choice but to grab all three points in order to put their AFCON 2019 hope back on course.

The Eagles lost their opening AFCON qualifier to South Africa 2-0 at home, and Fashanu admits they have to win in Victoria on Saturday afternoon to get back into reckoning.

